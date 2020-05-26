Woman suspected to be infected with COVID detained at New Amsterdam Market

A woman was yesterday morning picked up by the Region Six COVID-19 Task Force at the New Amsterdam Market after a report of her being suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus was made to health officials in the region on Sunday.

Regional Health Director Jevaughn Stephens told reporters at his office yesterday that a call was received via the COVID Hotline on Sunday stating that there was a “might be in Berbice”. He explained that they received a picture of the suspected case yesterday morning with a message that the person was seen at the New Amsterdam Market. Stephens added that the Task Force acted on the information immediately and swooped down at the location, there the individual was seen casually walking through the fish and the vegetable section of the market. A vendor at the market reportedly saw the individual coughing.

“The patient at the time presented no resistance and co-operated fully with the team”, Stephens said. While there are rumours circulating that the individual might be from a neighbouring country, Stephens did not confirm nor deny it. He, however, ruled out the individual that the Ministry of Public Health was seeking.

The suspected COVID case has since been taken into quarantine at an undisclosed location where a test is expected to be done. Stephens is calling on the public to “maintain safety and operate within the confines of the new laws”. He also commended the person who reported the suspected case and appealed to other persons to do the same.

The market has since been sanitized as a precautionary measure, Stephens said. Previously, the Ministry had announced that screening will be done on persons entering Berbice via the Berbice River Bridge and also screening for those leaving the county. Screening is also being done at all other exit and entry ports in the county.