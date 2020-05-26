The mail must go through

Latest update May 26th, 2020 12:25 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
Can the Guyana Post Office Corporation and the National Insurance Scheme please provide some clarity regarding international mail acceptance/delivery and NIS Life Certificates for pensioners living overseas?
I know international airports are in ‘lock-down’ mode but cargo flights are expected (among a few others). It is therefore more than a stretch to classify an international mail-bag as a commercial passenger. When a New York resident could not mail his Life Certificate, I contacted my local Post Office only to be clearly told that there are no incoming or outgoing international mail operations. Not long after, I had an original document to be sent abroad and was informed by someone else to mail it from the GPO in Robb Street. That attempt was met by a huge crowd and I was further advised that any other Post Office they knew of in Georgetown will accept it. I had no problem mailing it from the Kitty Post Office for which I have a receipt.
I note a relevant enquiry by another NIS pensioner (KN: May 19, ’20) wherein an Editor’s Note that as per the P.R. Dept. of the NIS, pensioners ‘can forward copies of their life certificates…’ to email address ‘[email protected]’ Does this mean the person’s pension will be paid? Pardon me if I sound cynical but I know of another case where someone here submitted an overseas-based pensioner’s Life Certificate to the District NIS Office and retained a copy (along with receipt). Way past the expected payment date, a month-long royal run-a-round determined the original ‘lost’ at the NIS Head Office but the pensioner still had to do another Life Certificate which fortunately got here before the lockdown.
Respectfully,
NIS Pensioner
