Latest update May 26th, 2020 12:25 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

That hug 54 years ago

May 26, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

In times like these, many are recalling that hug 54 years ago. It was between arch-rivals Mr. Burnham and Dr. Jagan. It occurred just before midnight at the national park on the eve of May 26, 1966. The Union Jack was going to be lowered and the Golden Arrowhead hoisted in its place, signifying the granting of independence and self-rule by Her Majesty’s Government to the Guyanese people.
I was there — as a volunteer usher.
That hug has been romanticized for what it was not. Most recalling the event are sentimental and full of hope that it could have been the harbinger of the way things should have panned out. This was not to be as there was no love and reconciliation in it. To begin with, Dr. Jagan was boycotting most of the celebrations as a form of protest but made the flag-raising ceremony an exception as it signified the achievement of independence for the country.
If Alzheimer’s isn’t getting the better of me, this is how I recall the hug. Mr. Burnham was either going up or coming down the stairs. Dr. Jagan was standing in the seating area. As Mr. Burnham passed Dr. Jagan, he quickly bent over and hugged him. It was a momentary thing, fleeting and signifying nothing except for maybe a quick photo op. Mr. Burnham did not stop and they did not speak. It was over in a blink.
Since I am on that historic night, editor, permit me to mention two other things, I always remember. The first is specially brought in Radio Demerara commentator Dr. Robert Moore (deceased). Looking at the Golden Arrowhead hoisted high up, he spoke passionately, eruditely, and engagingly about its fluttering in the wind for well over an hour.
The second thing is the arrival of Dr. Jagan. Mr. Burnham’s party was already there. When Dr. Jagan arrived, all the cameras and lighting moved away from Mr. Burnham’s area and were focused on Dr. Jagan. They remained focused on Dr. Jagan for a long time, leaving Mr. Burnham in almost total darkness.
Who really is the star here tonight? I thought.

Sincerely,
P. D. Sharma
Los Angeles, California

More in this category

Sports

Organiser promises big splash for Carnival Rugby 2021

Organiser promises big splash for Carnival Rugby 2021

May 26, 2020

Last Sunday would’ve been the third edition of the Hornets rugby club’s Guyana Carnival 7s tournament, which was well on course of being one of the most popular club rugby tournament in the...
Read More
Multi-tasking national Powerlifting champion Vijai ‘Antsman’ Rahim shares his success story in these challenging times

Multi-tasking national Powerlifting champion...

May 26, 2020

Aaliyah Moore to join Munroe College

Aaliyah Moore to join Munroe College

May 25, 2020

‘I will give my all to give Guyana a World title’ – Elton Dharry – Biggest disappointment was being robbed in Australia

‘I will give my all to give Guyana a World...

May 25, 2020

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut as Captain

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut...

May 25, 2020

Cricket club assist Police with gloves

Cricket club assist Police with gloves

May 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019