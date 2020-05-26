Region 5 recount completed – 82 ballot boxes counted on Day 19

Latest update May 26th, 2020 12:19 AM
On the 19th day of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to complete the recount of 82 ballot boxes, including the final seven of the 158 ballot boxes for the district of Region Five. GECOM now moves on to count the ballots for Region Eight.
This now raises the total number of recounted ballot boxes to 1,206, with some 1,133 remaining to be counted in six days.
GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward informed the media last evening that 18 boxes were counted for Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara); 21 for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); seven for Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice); 18 for Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and seven for Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni); five for Region Eight (Potaro- Siparuni); and six for Region Nine (Upper Takaku- Upper Essequibo).
She went on to say that of the total number of Statements of Recount 1,169 were tabulated for General Election, while 1,177 for Regional Election.
