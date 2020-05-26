Palms records six more COVID-19 cases

Latest update May 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Within a matter of weeks, six more residents have been added to the Palms Geriatric Home’s record of COVID-19 cases. The six new patients, all female, have taken the cases at the Palms to 12. This is inclusive of one death.

The Palms Geriatric home

Director of Social Services at the Ministry of Social Protection, Wentworth Tanner confirmed that the additional patients who tested positive have been placed in isolation at the infirmary at the Palms.
Tanner confirmed too that several staffers of the facility had been placed in home quarantine. According to Tanner, the situation at the Palms is being closely monitored by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection.
“We have to be extremely careful with these cases because as you know, the elderly are most vulnerable to the disease.
This is a situation that we hope, we could have avoided but we have to do our best given the circumstances to equip our staff and residents,” he said.
The Palms recorded its first case of COVID-19 last month. Meanwhile, on a national level, the Ministry of Public Health MoPH recorded another death bringing the total number of deaths to eleven.
Dr. Nial Uthman, Regional Health Officer, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo(Region Nine) noted that of the 32 tests done yesterday, there were two new cases.
“So, the number of confirmed cases is now 137. To date, the total number of persons tested is 1,489 with the total number of negative cases being 1,352. We currently have 62 persons who have recovered; 64 active cases in institutional isolation; two patients in the COVID-ICU and two persons in institutional quarantine,” he said.
He cautioned citizens to take the precaution even as Guyana marks yet another Independence Anniversary.
“Fellow Guyanese, today, we are on the eve of another Independence celebration; as we look through those lenses on 54 years of development, let us use this opportunity to reflect on our strengths and let this guide the path we take as we move this nation forward. Health wise, let us come together as a resilient nation to win this fight against COVID-19. Tomorrow [today] is a holiday; let us remember that celebration now has a new meaning. It now means spending quality time with our families at home and avoiding the outdoor gatherings that we once engaged in,” Dr. Uthman said.

