Organiser promises big splash for Carnival Rugby 2021

Last Sunday would’ve been the third edition of the Hornets rugby club’s Guyana Carnival 7s tournament, which was well on course of being one of the most popular club rugby tournament in the Caribbean before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

2019 Champions, Panthers rugby club wrestled their way past their local peers and Trinidad’s Northern rugby club to dethrone Hornets and claim the top prize of US$1400; the second highest first prize money in any 7s tournament in the region, according to organiser Rawle Toney, during an interview with Kaieteur Sport yesterday.

This year, Toney shared, the Guyana Carnival Rugby 7s had earmarked a winning prize purse worth GY$1million or US$5000, which would have placed Guyana’s showpiece on par with the Barbados World 7s festival as the most lucrative rugby tournament in the Caribbean in terms of first place cash.

Toney further revealed that this year’s edition would’ve been more competitive with an added regional club from Jamaica confirming to join T&T’s Northern but he pledged that next year, once the coronavirus is under control, the Guyana Carnival Rugby tourney will be bigger and better with more regional teams competing for the US$5000 top prize.The organiser, who is a vice-president of Hornets rugby club, explained that it is important that the 2021 Carnival Rugby extravaganza be competitive because 2021 is an important year for the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) that sanctioned the event and its men’s team; the Green Machine.

The third edition of the competition would be used as a method to gauge the preparedness of regular starters on the Green Machine while some budding talents would have the opportunity to break onto the scene by impressing the selectors with good performances.

Toney concluded the interview by urging the rugby fraternity to stay safe and to follow the guidelines of health officials. (Calvin Chapman)

