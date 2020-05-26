Nandlall challenges Harmon’s statement on elections credibility

– Says “he had to wear mask, he couldn’t say it with a straight face”

Former Attorney-General and Executive Member of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Anil Nandlall challenged the statement made by APNU+AFC Coalition’s Campaign Manager, Joseph Harmon and deemed it an absurdity.

Nandlall was at the time addressing the press at the Recount Media Centre where he refuted the allegations made by Harmon of the ballot papers allegedly being “forged”.

“Allegations that we have never heard before,” the former AG said, “he has brought to the fore. For the first time now, we are hearing that the ballots, the ballot papers themselves, have now been forged. Well, this is a new one, the country has been looking at this thing from the beginning and we never heard that one, that’s a brand new one…ballot papers are now alleged to be fraudulently printed somewhere.”

Nandlall explained that each ballot carries a security marker to show “authenticity” and opined that it was impossible to recreate.

He told the media, “I don’t know how that is possible because if you go into the exercise you will see that the paper is projected on an instrument and there is a security mark that is shown to authenticate the veracity and authenticity of that ballot paper.”

The former AG was quick to refute the APNU+AFC’s statement, stating that Harmon could not have made such utterances in public.

“I believe he did that by himself,” Nandlall jabbed, “in a room by himself, because I doubt whether he could’ve uttered those statements in the presence of anyone. You had to be somebody special to mouth the allegations which he did on that telecast. He had to have been locked up in a room by himself, he can’t do that publicly, and in a room, he still had to wear mask because I don’t think he could’ve said those things with a straight face.”

The PPP also issued an official response to the Coalition’s statement.

“These allegations range from migrant and dead people voting, false ballots, unstamped ballots, missing list of electors, missing poll books, and a host of other irregularities, all of which he dumps at the doorsteps of the PPP/C,” the statement said.

Additionally, Harmon, according to the party, sought to accuse the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), along with the other political parties of being in cahoots with them, with the aim of rigging the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections but also in the same breath, proclaim that “the APNU+AFC has won those very Elections.”

The PPP called on the elections body to “not remain silent” and the Chair, Justice Claudette Singh, to issue a response to Harmon’s statement, seen as a blatant attack on the Commission’s credibility.

“Even the President endorsed election-day activities as free, fair, and orderly. The world knows that the only fraud committed at those elections was that of Mingo. Harmon’s accusation that the PPP/C stole 86,000 votes is another figment of Harmon’s warped imagination,” the party said.