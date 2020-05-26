Labourer given three years jail for marijuana cultivation

A 21-year-old labourer who was arrested at De Veldt Village, Upper Berbice River yesterday appeared at the Linden Magistrate Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune and was sentenced to three years imprisonment for cultivating a prohibited plant.

Trelon Frank, of 41 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice appeared in court and heard the charge read to him via Zoom. He was charged with cultivating a prohibited plant, contrary to Section 8 (1) (a) (i) of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Control Act Chapter 10/10.

Police on Thursday, May 21, 2020, conducted a narcotics eradication operation at Gaettroy and De Veldt in the Upper Berbice River and during the exercise found and destroyed approximately three acres of cultivated cannabis with more than thirteen thousand plants measuring between six inches and two feet in height.

A nursery with about three thousand seedlings, fifteen pounds of dried cannabis and five camps were also found and destroyed by fire. Frank was arrested on one of the marijuana fields.