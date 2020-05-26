Harmon had to hide he face with a mask

Dem boys wan tell Soulja Bai and Jagdeo dat nah matter how bright, talented, or rich a man is, it is how he treat people dat speak to he character. Without integrity, yuh character gan be like a float bake.

Dem boys get upset when dem read how a regional hospital cost de guvment almost one billion dollars. With dat type of money, dem boys can build more than one hospital and still gat change leff over.

Is just like de ting dem building by de East Coast seawall. By de time dem done renovate dah hotel, de COVID gan pass and gone and leff only de 19.

Dem spending 2 billion dollars pon de project. And fuh wah? Fuh repair an old, bruk-a-down building wha dem pay more than 20 million dollars a month rent. Dem suddenly decide dem gon buy de hotel.

Is just like Exxon. Dem lease wan Floating Production and Storage and Offloading ship. Now dem decide dem want buy de vessel fuh billions of dollars.

Dem boys wan know how come all de time dem nah know dem wan buy. How come dem lease all this time and now decide fuh buy?

And guess who gat fuh foot dah bill? Yes, me and you…de taxpayers.

Dat is on top of de 8 billion dollars field development costs which dem done hand we, and de pre-contract costs wha we still checking.

Is sheer billion dollar bills dem sending. Dem boys wan know when Guyana gan mek its fuss billion.

By de time dem oil company done with we, we gon end up paying debt fuh de rest of we life.

And dat is why dem boys wan know why Soulja Bai and Jagdeo fighting fuh tek over debt.

Is best de two of dem join and buy de FPSO.

And as if dat is not enuff fuh de people, dem boys had a good laff yesterday.

Imagine, dem hear dat Anil de Chat-tree tell de reporters dat Joe-Shan-Lin, de camp-pain manager of de Coalition, could not be serious when he say dem win.

He say dat Joe lock up heself inside a backroom with a camera phone, put on a mask and talk how he win with a straight face. Dat is what dem boys and gyals does call bare-face.

Talk half and don’t wish fuh dem liars to wear masks in de public.