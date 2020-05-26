Guyanese stuck overseas… Don’t try to come without Govt. approval – Foreign Ministry warns

The Foreign Affairs Ministry yesterday warned that returning Guyanese will have to liaise with Government with regards to the arrangements.

About 300 Guyanese, left stuck overseas since the sudden closures of the country’s airports due to COVID-19 measures, have been granted permission by the National COVID-19 Task Force to return home.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry notice was yesterday directed to Guyanese nationals whose permanent country of residence is Guyana and who have been unable to travel home due to the closure of international borders as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You are required,” the notice said, “to plan your return in coordination with and on approval from the Government of Guyana. This will enable control of the spread of COVID-19 in Guyana and protect the health and safety of all citizens dwelling there, particularly those who are most vulnerable.”

The Ministry also said that further, in the interest of public health and safety, approvals for re-entry will be phased in a manner deemed appropriate by the Ministry of Public Health, as the designated quarantine authority, and other key government agencies.

“Guyanese nationals must complete the application for entry form,” it noted, “which can be found on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as on those of Guyana’s overseas missions — embassies, consulates general and honorary consulates — should you wish to return to Guyana. Subsequently, you will receive an e-mail confirming receipt of your application and, afterwards, confirmation of the intended date of travel.”

The Ministry said that Guyanese nationals should expect to be screened and possibly tested for the novel coronavirus on return to Guyana: “This is a condition of return and will be undertaken at the point of entry. It is anticipated that all persons entering Guyana will need to exercise patience as social distancing and health and safety protocols will be observed.”

It said that completion of the application form confirms that the applicants have read, understood and agreed to comply with the requirements for re-entry to Guyana.

“We would like to reiterate that you should not attempt to travel to Guyana without gaining prior approval from the Government,” the notice concluded.