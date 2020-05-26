GECOM is aiding and abetting the APNU de facto regime

DEAR EDITOR,

In another letter, I advocated that the national recount of ballots cast on March 2, 2020 general and regional elections must be completed within a 14 x day period on a 2 x shift system. This timeframe could have been achieved as per breakdown:

Total Ballot Boxes 2339 2339/14 days = 167 boxes per day

167 Ballot Boxes per day 167/15 work stations = 11 boxes per work station

11 Ballot Boxes a day per work station 11/2 shifts = 5-6 boxes per shift of 7 hours

In concluding, if GECOM from the outset had discharged its mandate in an independent and non-partisan way, the recount exercise (which is seen as a two-pronged plan to facilitate the PNC-ANPU with more time to be in power to carry out their faulting finding mission with the recount exercise to deliberately cast doubts on the credibility of the elections that they all claimed to have won and wanted to swear-in Mr. Granger on two occasions) should have been completed by now and, a new and legitimate government being in place.

Sincerely yours,

Paul Ramrattan