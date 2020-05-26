Latest update May 26th, 2020 12:25 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GECOM is aiding and abetting the APNU de facto regime

May 26, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

In another letter, I advocated that the national recount of ballots cast on March 2, 2020 general and regional elections must be completed within a 14 x day period on a 2 x shift system. This timeframe could have been achieved as per breakdown:
Total Ballot Boxes 2339 2339/14 days = 167 boxes per day
167 Ballot Boxes per day 167/15 work stations = 11 boxes per work station
11 Ballot Boxes a day per work station 11/2 shifts = 5-6 boxes per shift of 7 hours

In concluding, if GECOM from the outset had discharged its mandate in an independent and non-partisan way, the recount exercise (which is seen as a two-pronged plan to facilitate the PNC-ANPU with more time to be in power to carry out their faulting finding mission with the recount exercise to deliberately cast doubts on the credibility of the elections that they all claimed to have won and wanted to swear-in Mr. Granger on two occasions) should have been completed by now and, a new and legitimate government being in place.

Sincerely yours,
Paul Ramrattan

More in this category

Sports

Organiser promises big splash for Carnival Rugby 2021

Organiser promises big splash for Carnival Rugby 2021

May 26, 2020

Last Sunday would’ve been the third edition of the Hornets rugby club’s Guyana Carnival 7s tournament, which was well on course of being one of the most popular club rugby tournament in the...
Read More
Multi-tasking national Powerlifting champion Vijai ‘Antsman’ Rahim shares his success story in these challenging times

Multi-tasking national Powerlifting champion...

May 26, 2020

Aaliyah Moore to join Munroe College

Aaliyah Moore to join Munroe College

May 25, 2020

‘I will give my all to give Guyana a World title’ – Elton Dharry – Biggest disappointment was being robbed in Australia

‘I will give my all to give Guyana a World...

May 25, 2020

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut as Captain

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut...

May 25, 2020

Cricket club assist Police with gloves

Cricket club assist Police with gloves

May 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlall200[email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019