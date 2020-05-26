GECOM is aiding and abetting the APNU de facto regime

Latest update May 26th, 2020 12:25 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
In another letter, I advocated that the national recount of ballots cast on March 2, 2020 general and regional elections must be completed within a 14 x day period on a 2 x shift system. This timeframe could have been achieved as per breakdown:
Total Ballot Boxes 2339 2339/14 days = 167 boxes per day
167 Ballot Boxes per day 167/15 work stations = 11 boxes per work station
11 Ballot Boxes a day per work station 11/2 shifts = 5-6 boxes per shift of 7 hours
In concluding, if GECOM from the outset had discharged its mandate in an independent and non-partisan way, the recount exercise (which is seen as a two-pronged plan to facilitate the PNC-ANPU with more time to be in power to carry out their faulting finding mission with the recount exercise to deliberately cast doubts on the credibility of the elections that they all claimed to have won and wanted to swear-in Mr. Granger on two occasions) should have been completed by now and, a new and legitimate government being in place.
Sincerely yours,
Paul Ramrattan
May 26, 2020Last Sunday would’ve been the third edition of the Hornets rugby club’s Guyana Carnival 7s tournament, which was well on course of being one of the most popular club rugby tournament in the...
May 26, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
I wrote the other day that I have chalked up more than three decades in journalism. After that time, I should know how... more
Five weeks ago, the government halted the distribution of relief hampers by the Civil Defence Commission. The government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are, once again, being placed in a difficult position as they try to navigate... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlall200[email protected] / [email protected]