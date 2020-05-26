GECOM Chair allowing frivolities to delay Recount

Latest update May 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
… Coalition-controlled Task Force adds to hurdles – Ram
Attorney-at-Law Christopher Ram is of the view that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), particularly the Chair, Justice Claudette Singh, is allowing frivolities, including the input of the politically controlled COVID-19 Task Force, to delay the efficient progression of the National Recount of votes.In an interview with Kaieteur News, Ram said that the National Recount of votes is going at an inadequate pace, and that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is not treating with it in the urgency that is required.
May 26, 2020Last Sunday would’ve been the third edition of the Hornets rugby club’s Guyana Carnival 7s tournament, which was well on course of being one of the most popular club rugby tournament in the...
May 26, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
I wrote the other day that I have chalked up more than three decades in journalism. After that time, I should know how... more
The Ministry of Public Health’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is raising concerns. By now, it should be clear that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are, once again, being placed in a difficult position as they try to navigate... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]