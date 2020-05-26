Mingo adds 60 votes to Coalition in Samatta Point

By Kemol King

The National Recount continues to confirm reports that Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo presented declarations for that region’s General and Regional Elections with results which were fraudulently skewed to favour the governing Coalition, APNU+AFC. The latest revelation is of a Samatta Point Nursery School ballot box, where the Mingo gifted the Coalition 60 votes, which electors did not cast.

Kaieteur News’ analysis now covers 24 ballot boxes all coming from East Bank of Demerara, showing that Mingo’s tabulation subtracted 341 votes from PPP/C, and added 1,164 votes to APNU+AFC.

This amounts to a total variance of 1,505 votes from the corresponding statements of poll, for those 24 boxes.

For ballot box 4151, the statement of poll showed 24 votes for PPP/C, and 165 votes for APNU+AFC. Mingo’s tabulation added 60 votes to APNU+AFC, increasing the count to 225. The statement of recount showed the same result as the statement of poll.

The 23 other boxes, detailed in previous articles in this series, are taken from Head of the Organisation of American States (OAS) Electoral Observer Mission, Bruce Golding (four boxes) and The Citizenship Initiative (TCI)’s Executive Member, Shaz Ally (24 boxes).

Co-chair of the APNU+AFC campaign, Joseph Harmon yesterday doubted the accuracy of the PPP’s statements of poll, even though the results of the recount continue to prove them accurate.

The PPP, on the other hand, said that with every passing day, the accuracy of its statements of poll is confirmed, and the “magnitude of fraud” committed by Mingo exposed.