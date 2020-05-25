WBD murder suspect who escaped from police custody in 2016 arrested in Berbice

Latest update May 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
After nearly four years on the run, Anthony Jhagroo was finally arrested yesterday for the murder of West Bank Demerara resident Yogeshwar Shivcharran.
Jhagroo of Lot 35 Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara, was nabbed in Berbice.
Jhagroo had escaped from La Grange Police Station, West Bank Demerara, in July 2016, following his arrest for Shivcharran’s murder.
Yesterday police, acting on information, ventured to a house at Bonfield, Port Mourant, Berbice and arrested him.
Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus disclosed that the suspect was living with a female and a child at the house. He was operating a barber shop. The woman is also being questioned, while Jhagroo was handed over to authorities on the West Bank Demerara.
Jhagroo is accused of killing Shivcharran who was his neighbour. The victim reportedly had a mental breakdown, took off his clothing and ventured over to Jhagroo’s yard where Jhagroo was imbibing with friends.
Kaieteur News had reported that Jhagroo’s friends hurled beer bottles at Shivcharran and beat him into a state of unconsciousness.
Shivcharran, who was a mechanic, was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he succumbed on the July 10, 2016.
Jhagroo was the only person detained.
A post mortem examination revealed that Shivcharran died from blunt trauma to the head.
