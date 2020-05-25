Nandlall laments “slothfulness” of Region 4 recount

– as 75 ballot boxes counted on Day 19

Executive member of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), Anil Nandlall yesterday complained about the ‘slothfulness’ of the recounting of ballots cast, particularly those in Region Four.

During an engagement with the press outside of the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Nandall said the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has managed to complete the recount of the first two districts, and will soon conclude the two other regions at the end of this week. But he said that there is little movement with the ballot boxes for District Four—which holds the highest number of ballot boxes (879).

“In Region Four the pace is pathetic, deplorable, unacceptable… The promise of additional stations has not been established and there is a deliberate ploy to slow the process,” the PPP/C executive said. He added that the party will pursue an engagement with the GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh, to address the issues of additional workstations as well as the extension of work hours.

Additionally, Nandlall went on to claim that the CARICOM scrutinizing team has expressed some concern about the conclusion of the recount exercise.

Meanwhile, on the 19th day of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to complete the recount of an additional 75 ballot boxes.

This now raises the total number of recounted ballot boxes to 1,124 with some 1,215 remaining to be counted in eight days.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward informed the media last evening that 15 boxes were counted for Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara); 19 for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 14 for Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice); 20 for Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and seven for Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni).

Ward also said that the recount for Region Five is almost complete, with only seven ballot boxes left to be recounted from that district. Subsequent to the completion of that district GECOM will move on to commence the recount of the Region 8 ballots.

She said that of the total, 999 Statements of Recount (SORs) were tabulated for General Elections, while some 1,015 for the Regional Elections.