‘My Bones and My Flute’ to be aired on VOG

– as part of 54th Independence Anniversary Celebrations
As part of our Calendar of Activities for Guyana’s 54th Independence Anniversary celebrations, the Government of Guyana will be hosting a number of activities and programmes, virtually.
One such programme is ‘My Bones and My Flute’ by Edgar Mittelholzer.
Two episodes of this programme will be aired daily on the radio, via Voice of Guyana (VOG).
‘My Bones and My Flute’ is one of the few novels of horror genre that has emerged from the Caribbean.
The plot revolves around an artist who accompanies his employer into the jungles of British Guiana to locate the skeletal remains of a long-dead plantation owner and his flute and give then a Christian burial to break a curse.
