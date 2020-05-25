Latest update May 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Minister Norton extends condolences on passing of Derry Etkins

May 25, 2020 News 0

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton has extended condolences on the passing of Guyanese musician and music educator, Mr. Derry Etkins.
According to local media reports, Etkins passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital following a minor surgery.
Etkins, who was said to have been in his mid-60s, was a respected Music Lecturer at the Cyril Potter College of Education, as well as an impactful consultant attached to the Allied Arts Unit of the Ministry of Education.
Etkins, who has been hailed by his peers as a successful musician, also spent years working in Barbados and the British Virgin Islands.
In expressing condolences Minister Norton stated: “It is hoped that Etkins’ relatives, friends and well-wishers will find comfort in the fact that his contributions to Guyanese and Caribbean music will forever be remembered and celebrated locally and regionally. May he find eternal rest.”

More in this category

Sports

Aaliyah Moore to join Munroe College

Aaliyah Moore to join Munroe College

May 25, 2020

Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) middle distance athlete, Aaliyah Moore, has joined the long list of Guyanese student-athlete alumni at New York’s Munroe College after recently being accepted...
Read More
‘I will give my all to give Guyana a World title’ – Elton Dharry – Biggest disappointment was being robbed in Australia

‘I will give my all to give Guyana a World...

May 25, 2020

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut as Captain

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut...

May 25, 2020

Cricket club assist Police with gloves

Cricket club assist Police with gloves

May 25, 2020

Reebok CrossFit Games 2020

Reebok CrossFit Games 2020

May 24, 2020

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut as Captain

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut...

May 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019