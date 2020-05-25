Minister Norton extends condolences on passing of Derry Etkins

Latest update May 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton has extended condolences on the passing of Guyanese musician and music educator, Mr. Derry Etkins.
According to local media reports, Etkins passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital following a minor surgery.
Etkins, who was said to have been in his mid-60s, was a respected Music Lecturer at the Cyril Potter College of Education, as well as an impactful consultant attached to the Allied Arts Unit of the Ministry of Education.
Etkins, who has been hailed by his peers as a successful musician, also spent years working in Barbados and the British Virgin Islands.
In expressing condolences Minister Norton stated: “It is hoped that Etkins’ relatives, friends and well-wishers will find comfort in the fact that his contributions to Guyanese and Caribbean music will forever be remembered and celebrated locally and regionally. May he find eternal rest.”
