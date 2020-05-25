‘I will give my all to give Guyana a World title’ – Elton Dharry – Biggest disappointment was being robbed in Australia

By Sean Devers

USA-based Guyanese Boxer Elton Felix Dharry holds the World Boxing Council FECARBOX Super Flyweight Title and has a Pro record of 24 wins (14 KOs), 6 losses and 1 draw from 31 bouts.

The 34-year-old Dharry is the WBC Caribbean Bantamweight Champion, Guyana National Bantamweight Champion, IBF Intercontinental Champion and WBU Americas Bantamweight Champion, and World Boxing Council FECARBOX Super Flyweight champion.

Dharry has fought in NY, Washington DC, Vegas, LA, Boston and NC, while Internationally he has fought in Guyana, Mexico, St. Maarten, DR, Panama and Australia.

In his last fight on November 15 last year for the vacant interim World Boxing Association World Super Fly Title at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne Australia against undefeated Australian Andrew Moloney, Dharry’s winning streak of 21 consecutive win since 2010 was broken in controversial circumstances.

Dharry described that fight as the biggest disappointment of his career since he turned Pro at the end of 2004 in Guyana when he registered a unanimous decision over Mark Fernandes in Guyana.

“My biggest disappointment is having the World Title stolen from me in Australia due to many injustices,” lamented the 5 feet 6-inch pugilist.

According to reports from Australia, the gutsy Dharry had Moloney (21-0, 14 KO) in serious trouble in the fifth round, landing a beautiful right uppercut counter that stunned the 28-year-old Aussie contender – in fact, Moloney’s right knee hit the canvas, and it should have been scored a knockdown, but referee Ferlin Marsh maybe didn’t see the knee touch and failed to rule a knockdown….and that was just the beginning of the questionable decisions.

Moloney picked up an interim WBA belt with a win by RTD (retirement) in round six. All five of Dharry’s previous losses had occurred in the beginning of his career.

“Boxing is a dirty sport and industry. My biggest challenge has been dealing with the politics involved in boxing,” said Dharry who has five siblings (3 brothers and 2 sisters).

On May 31, last year Dharry beat Gilberto Pedroza from Panama at the Centro de Convenciones Vasco Núñez de Balboa (Hotel El Panama), Panama City for the vacant World Boxing Association Fedecentro Super Fly Title.

Dharry, who last fought in Guyana on January 20, 2018 when he beat Venezuelan Jesus Vargas at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, said he is hoping to come home after the Covid-19 outbreak and fight, adding that he was looking forward to the Guyanese fans continued support.

Dharry was born on December 1, 1985 on the Essequibo Island of Leguan in Guyana to Everton and Enid Dharry and attended the Richmond Hill primary school in Leguan and the Franklin K. Lane high school in the US.

“I grew up playing sports. In Guyana, I competed in running, jumping and cricket. In the US, I played handball and soccer in High School. I also played basketball and aikido,” said Dharry who fought as amateur and competed regularly under the guidance of the late Patrick Ford.

Dharry fought in the US Nationals, the Metro Finals and the Olympic Box-Offs in 2003 and 2004 before turning Pro.

Dharry migrated to the US in 1999 as a 13 year-old with his family and settled in Brooklyn, New York and explained how he became interested in Boxing.

“I got involved in boxing because my dad and older siblings are huge boxing fans. I was always watching boxing with them and I also grew up in a bad neighbourhood where I got into fights so boxing became a part of my life,” informed Dharry who trains at the famous Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, New York under Martin Gonzales.

Dharry feels Guyanese can become World Champions.

“Yes, Guyanese fighters can fight for a world title. I believe if they fight at a high level and they have experienced trainers to help them get there. I believe Peter Abdul (President of the GBBC) is in a good position to make that happen.

The main benefit of campaigning overseas is the exposure to different styles of fighting as there are fighters from all over the world here. My advice to boxers is to always give 100%, know who your friends are, stay humble, respectful, disciplined and resilient,” said Dharry who is married but has no kids as yet.

“Training for a big fight means putting everything else aside and focus only on training. I train two to three times a day, six days per a week,” explained Dharry who is a personal fitness and boxing trainer when not in the Ring himself.

“Covid-19 impacted everyone. Me personally, I had to step aside from a big fight opportunity on ESPN in June because I’m not getting the proper training that’s needed for that fight but I can’t complain as others are dealing with a much worst situation,” stated Dharry whose favorite food is all types of Guyanese food.

“To my Guyanese dealing with Covid -19, Please take all precautions and protect yourself at all times and stay safe,” Dharry continued.

Away from boxing, Dharry enjoys spending time with my family and friends and taking road trips.

“The main people that helped me are my family, my trainers, supporters, my promoters HAVOC boxing, and all my sponsors. Big thank you to Hibiscus, Code Lounge, Tic Tavern, Tropical Fantasy Lounge, Lords of Stitch & Print, and Gemini Lounge,” informed the skilful fighter, who describes himself as humble, resilient and determined.

“I would like to say to my Guyanese supporters, I will continue to represent and give my all to bring Guyana a world title.