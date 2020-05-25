Guyana has eight new COVID-19 cases

Latest update May 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana‘s COVID-19 cases have moved to 135 in the past 24 hours.
This is according to information on the Ministry of Public Health’s website.
The website further stipulated that the Public Health Ministry has tested 1,457 people for the virus—-of which 1,322 were negative.
At the interim, 63 persons are in isolation, six in institutional quarantine and two persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. The number of deaths remains at 10, while 62 persons have recovered.
Health officials continue to call on the public to be wary of the practices which could lead to an escalation of cases.
MoPH’s Director of Primary Health Care Services, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton has said that men, in particular, who account for 85 percent of cases, should be mindful of their partners and children whom they put at risk due to their reckless behaviour.
“There is no shame in wearing a facemask, in practicing social distancing, or even in constantly sanitizing your hands.
I am pleading with you, men, to think about your family, your communities and your country. Stay home, practice social-distancing and wear your facemasks,” she said in previous live streamed update.
Dr. Hamilton called on the men folk to “put that pride aside and keep your families safe.
“I also want to call on our faith-based leaders and other reputable persons in society to help us get this message across to our men. You have a vital role to play and it is imperative that our men hear this appeal from all quarters.
“We must protect the family, particularly our children who have been away from school, whose play outside has been disrupted, who can potentially face discrimination just because the father didn’t comply with the guidelines,” Dr. Hamilton said.
May 25, 2020Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) middle distance athlete, Aaliyah Moore, has joined the long list of Guyanese student-athlete alumni at New York’s Munroe College after recently being accepted...
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 24, 2020
May 24, 2020
In one of my columns (Saturday, May 16, 2020, “Someone has to advise APNU+AFC leadership not to talk”), I opined that... more
Five weeks ago, the government halted the distribution of relief hampers by the Civil Defence Commission. The government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are, once again, being placed in a difficult position as they try to navigate... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]