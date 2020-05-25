Guyana has eight new COVID-19 cases

Guyana‘s COVID-19 cases have moved to 135 in the past 24 hours.

This is according to information on the Ministry of Public Health’s website.

The website further stipulated that the Public Health Ministry has tested 1,457 people for the virus—-of which 1,322 were negative.

At the interim, 63 persons are in isolation, six in institutional quarantine and two persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. The number of deaths remains at 10, while 62 persons have recovered.

Health officials continue to call on the public to be wary of the practices which could lead to an escalation of cases.

MoPH’s Director of Primary Health Care Services, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton has said that men, in particular, who account for 85 percent of cases, should be mindful of their partners and children whom they put at risk due to their reckless behaviour.

“There is no shame in wearing a facemask, in practicing social distancing, or even in constantly sanitizing your hands.

I am pleading with you, men, to think about your family, your communities and your country. Stay home, practice social-distancing and wear your facemasks,” she said in previous live streamed update.

Dr. Hamilton called on the men folk to “put that pride aside and keep your families safe.

“I also want to call on our faith-based leaders and other reputable persons in society to help us get this message across to our men. You have a vital role to play and it is imperative that our men hear this appeal from all quarters.

“We must protect the family, particularly our children who have been away from school, whose play outside has been disrupted, who can potentially face discrimination just because the father didn’t comply with the guidelines,” Dr. Hamilton said.