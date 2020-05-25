GPOC announces early pension payment for June

Latest update May 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) has announced that the payment of Old Age Pension for June 2020 will begin on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at all Post Offices countrywide.
The GPOC disclosed that recently implemented alphabetized system will be in effect.
The alphabetical system, using surnames/last names, will be employed for senior citizens to receive their payment during the first five payment days of the month at Post Offices in Regions 2,3,4,5,6 and 10.
Seniors will be paid as follows:
· Thursday, May 28 – Surnames/last names beginning with the letters A to D
· Friday, May 29 – Surnames/last names beginning with the letters E to K
· Monday, June 1- Surnames/last names beginning with the letters L to P
· Tuesday, June 2 – Surnames/last names beginning with the letters Q to T
· Wednesday, June 3 – Surnames/last names beginning with the letters U to Z
Seniors will be allowed to cash their coupon on any day after the fifth payment day.
It was also noted that the GPOC will continue to enforce a minimum distance of three feet between individuals accessing their services, to limit the number of persons entering the Post Office at any given time.
Senior citizens as well as other persons who plan to visit any of the post offices across the country are reminded to wear their facemasks and sanitise their hands before entering the building.
The GPOC assured that the public areas in post offices will also be sanitised regularly throughout the day. (DPI)

 

