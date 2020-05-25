GCCI advocates for more recount stations for Region Four

Latest update May 26th, 2020 12:25 AM
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce Industry (GCCI) is calling for the implementation for new workstations solely for the Region Four recount.
The city chamber in a statement today expressed concern at the pace of the largest and most problematic district.
“By our calculations, after 19 days, only 31% of District 4’s 879 ballot boxes have been completed, even though District 4 was allocated 3 stations from the start of the recount.”
Taking this into account, the GCCI proposed that “additional stations to the existing 12 should be put in place and these stations should be entirely devoted to District 4.”
“District 4 is the most populous electoral district and will require more resources in order to be completed within a reasonable timeframe.”
