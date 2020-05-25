Cricket club assist Police with gloves

Latest update May 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Grill Master softball cricket team of East Canje, Berbice recently donated 500 pairs of hand gloves to the Central Police Station at New Amsterdam. The donation was made to the Officer in charge of sub Division No1 Chief Inspector Michael Newland of the East Berbice Division.
According to Newland the objective is to help the Police who are first responders to the public, in their fight against the Covic 19 Pandemic.
Newland himself a Berbice all-round cricketer, who represented the county in both hard and softball cricket, express his thanks to members of the Grill Master cricket club.
He also used the opportunity to call on other organisation to come forward and assist the police in their fight against the pandemic.
The presentation was done in Newland’s Office at the Central Police Station. (Samuel Whyte)
