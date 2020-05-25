Latest update May 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cricket club assist Police with gloves

May 25, 2020 Sports 0

Officer in Charge of Sub Division No.1 of the East Berbice Police Division 6, Chief Inspector Michael Newland receives the gloves from Roy Jaffarally of the Grill Master Cricket Club as other police officers share the moment.

The Grill Master softball cricket team of East Canje, Berbice recently donated 500 pairs of hand gloves to the Central Police Station at New Amsterdam. The donation was made to the Officer in charge of sub Division No1 Chief Inspector Michael Newland of the East Berbice Division.
According to Newland the objective is to help the Police who are first responders to the public, in their fight against the Covic 19 Pandemic.
Newland himself a Berbice all-round cricketer, who represented the county in both hard and softball cricket, express his thanks to members of the Grill Master cricket club.
He also used the opportunity to call on other organisation to come forward and assist the police in their fight against the pandemic.
The presentation was done in Newland’s Office at the Central Police Station. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Aaliyah Moore to join Munroe College

Aaliyah Moore to join Munroe College

May 25, 2020

Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) middle distance athlete, Aaliyah Moore, has joined the long list of Guyanese student-athlete alumni at New York’s Munroe College after recently being accepted...
Read More
‘I will give my all to give Guyana a World title’ – Elton Dharry – Biggest disappointment was being robbed in Australia

‘I will give my all to give Guyana a World...

May 25, 2020

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut as Captain

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut...

May 25, 2020

Cricket club assist Police with gloves

Cricket club assist Police with gloves

May 25, 2020

Reebok CrossFit Games 2020

Reebok CrossFit Games 2020

May 24, 2020

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut as Captain

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut...

May 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019