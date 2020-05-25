Aaliyah Moore to join Munroe College

Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) middle distance athlete, Aaliyah Moore, has joined the long list of Guyanese student-athlete alumni at New York’s Munroe College after recently being accepted to join that NJCAA institution that has nurtured the NCAA bound duo of Joanna Archer and Lloyd McCurdy among many other locals.

During an interview with Kaieteur Sport Saturday, the former North Ruimveldt student shared that she will be studying Business Administration at Munroe.

At just 18-years-old, Moore is the reigning National senior women’s 1500m champion, a title she hopes she can defend this year once the covid-19 pandemic can be put under control locally.

This year, Moore was confident that she would have made her debut at the regional youth athletics showpiece; the CARIFTA games, but coronavirus fears had seen the Bermuda bound games being postponed. During the first Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) CARIFTA Trials, Moore came agonisingly close with a time of 2m 14.83s a mere three tenths slower than the CARIFTA standard.

Moore described heading to Munroe as a, “Great opportunity. I have worked extremely hard to get to this point and I will continue working hard for myself and everyone who believes in me.”

She continued that, “(Munroe) will help me to showcase the budding talent I have, while nurturing me as an athlete as I further my studies.”

Moore decreed that her goal is to run under two minutes in her pet event, the 800m, which will help her along the path of being one of the greatest middle distance runners to emerge from Guyana, enroute to being a professional.

However, she reiterated the importance of Education, citing that she has been mentored well and knows that she must prepare herself for life after a potential athletics career if her bid to do so fails or not.

The lass gave praise and thanks to her mom, aunt and coach and mentor Emmanuel Archibald, who is Guyana’s long jump record holder. (Calvin Chapman)