A man wallet get pick in de bus

Gail and Amna went in a beauty contest. Amna come out de winner.

Irfann and Harmon go in fuh a strong man contest. Irfann come out the winner.

Jagdeo and Granger went in fuh see who gan get the most votes. Both ah dem come out and ask, “Who de hell is MINGO?”

De Returning Officer for District 4 gat to be the Man of the Year fuh 2020. Even at the waterfall paper he gat he supporters. De entire staff went to the bossman and tell he dat dem want MINGO fuh prepare dem payslip.

Wan a dem boys wuh does wuk at de Waterfall paper collect he pay and put it in he wallet. He living far so he join a bus fuh tek he down to the Stabroek Market so he can ketch annada bus from deh to tek he home.

While he in de fuss bus, he realize that somebody pick he wallet from out he pocket. He stand up in de bus and shout “Whoever steal meh wallet bring it back before wah happen in 2010 repeat itself.”

De people in the bus get scared and the pickpocket bring back de wallet and give back the owner. And he apologize.

A curious man sitting nearby tun to the owner of de wallet and asked, “But wah happen in 2010?”

To which de man who does wuk at the Waterfall paper seh, “ Somebody thief meh wallet and I had to walk home.”

