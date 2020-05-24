Mob beats worker, loots and destroys shop of murder-accused businessman

A group of angry persons from Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven reportedly stormed into the shop of murder accused businessman, Junior France, assaulted

his worker, looted his goods before partially destroying his building.The 42-year-old France of Tabatinga, Lethem, in Region Nine, was remanded to prison on Friday by Magistrate Crystal Lambert for the murder of 17-year-old Dane Jerrick, a miner of Lot 1 ‘A’ Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.

The businessman allegedly shot and killed the teen on Sunday during an alleged confrontation at Puruni Landing, a popular river crossing area in gold-rich Region Seven.The death of the young miner angered residents and eyewitnesses who claimed that businessman had no apparent reason to open fire on the teen.Information reaching this publication revealed that moments after the businessman was arrested and taken away by police, an angry mob stormed into his shop and allegedly beat one of his workers.

They then began to loot the man’s belongings and goods.

In a video sent to Kaieteur News, persons were seen tossing out sacks of potatoes, onions and other items.

A Bluetooth music box was also hurled out the window to an individual who yelled, “give me duh”.

Another person was heard asking for the businessman’s “TV”.

France’s freezer, tables and chairs were trashed and thrown out on the road.

Kaieteur News understands that the mob attempted to burn down the building.

But their attempts only managed to scorch part of the man’s shop.

It was only yesterday that a report was made to the Police Commander of Region Seven.

