Leguan mourns after worker pinned to death by overturned tractor

Latest update May 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Essequibo island of Leguan is in deep mourning after tragedy struck Friday morning, leaving a well-known farm worker dead.
Reports said that Sasenarine Persaud, known popularly as ‘Narine’, was killed after a tractor he was driving, overturned and pinned him underneath in the waters.
Rescuers used two other tractors to raise the overturned one to free Persaud, 59, but it was too late.
Reports are that the incident occurred after 10:00hrs. Persaud is said to be married, leaving children and grandchildren behind. He lived at La Bagatelle, Leguan.
Reports are that he uplifted the tractor from a Leguan farmer who he worked with and was ploughing the rice field in the backdam when it overturned because of the soil conditions.
Leguan resident, Hans Buer, disclosed in his Facebook page that the tractor overturned in the rice field in Waterloo backdam, Leguan.
Leguan has acres of farmlands, including for rice.
