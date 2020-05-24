Latest update May 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Leguan mourns after worker pinned to death by overturned tractor

May 24, 2020 News 0

The Essequibo island of Leguan is in deep mourning after tragedy struck Friday morning, leaving a well-known farm worker dead.

Dead: Sasenarine ‘Narine’ Persaud

The overturned tractor. (Hans Buer photo)

Reports said that Sasenarine Persaud, known popularly as ‘Narine’, was killed after a tractor he was driving, overturned and pinned him underneath in the waters.
Rescuers used two other tractors to raise the overturned one to free Persaud, 59, but it was too late.
Reports are that the incident occurred after 10:00hrs. Persaud is said to be married, leaving children and grandchildren behind. He lived at La Bagatelle, Leguan.
Reports are that he uplifted the tractor from a Leguan farmer who he worked with and was ploughing the rice field in the backdam when it overturned because of the soil conditions.
Leguan resident, Hans Buer, disclosed in his Facebook page that the tractor overturned in the rice field in Waterloo backdam, Leguan.
Leguan has acres of farmlands, including for rice.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Reebok CrossFit Games 2020

Reebok CrossFit Games 2020

May 24, 2020

Mahadeo and Adonis out as organisers drastically reduce field owing to Covid-19 By Franklin Wilson The organisers of the world’s biggest fitness competition, the Reebok CrossFit Games has announced...
Read More
Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut as Captain

Angus is only Guyanese to make First-Class debut...

May 24, 2020

Annalisa Vincent aims to remain a permanent fixture on Lady Jags’ team

Annalisa Vincent aims to remain a permanent...

May 23, 2020

Archer and McCurdy Jr. finalise moves to NCAA schools

Archer and McCurdy Jr. finalise moves to NCAA...

May 23, 2020

Windies cricketers paid but franchise players still waiting

Windies cricketers paid but franchise players...

May 23, 2020

The Head Game

The Head Game

May 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019