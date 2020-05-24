Appoximately 300 Guyanese stranded abroad approved for return

– must undergo COVID-19 tests

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) on Friday greenlighted the conditional return of about 300 Guyanese stranded abroad.

During a special meeting to consider the applications of various groups of Guyanese stranded overseas as a result of COVID-19 emergency measures, the Task Force said that within the controlled re-entry policy, it has approved the return of approximately 300 Guyanese nationals.

It was disclosed that approved person would have been registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via the country’s embassies, High Commissions and Honorary Consuls.

The approval targets Guyanese nationals in Trinidad and Tobago, New York, New Jersey, Florida and other states in the United States of America and also in other countries.

Scores of Guyanese were left stranded as authorities in Guyana, back in March, gave mere hours’ notice to close the borders and country’s airports as part of the measures to fight COVID-19 measures.

There have been increasing calls for Government to intervene to bring the persons back.

According to the Task Force, the approval for the return of the 300 persons is strictly subjected to a number of conditions.

These include to only Guyanese nationals who reside in Guyana and who are stranded overseas and who registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as at Thursday, May 21, 2020.

It was made clear that the approval is not applicable, at this time, to Guyanese nationals who are resident in other countries.

The conditions will affect Guyanese nationals who are in possession of a valid Guyanese passport.

The Task Force noted too that the Immigration Department of Guyana will also accept any passenger whose Guyanese passport expired within six months prior to arrival.

However, returning persons will have to fulfill a number of health requirements.

They will have to provide results of COVID-19 tests (PCR with results in English language) at least 48 hours prior to their arrival in Guyana.

The Task Force said that the applicants or their employers will have to cover all costs for their return with only entry by air allowed.

“The NCTF re-iterates that no person who tests positive for COVID-19 will be permitted entry into Guyana and that all arriving passengers must undergo the PCR tests and submit the results (which must be in English) at least 48 hours prior to their arrival in Guyana.”

Persons who qualify to return to Guyana under this approval are asked to make urgent contact with their nearest Guyanese diplomatic mission and complete the necessary paperwork and submit the relevant documents and information.

It was also made clear that the Guyana’s airspace remains closed and that the flight applications for each arriving flight related to this approval of the return of the approximately 300 stranded Guyanese must be submitted, by the airline or operator, to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority for approval.

“The NCTF empathizes with Guyanese who have been stranded overseas for several weeks and some of whom have been sheltering in challenging circumstances. The NCTF sincerely thanks Guyanese residents overseas and other persons who have provided shelter and accommodation for these persons. The NCTF anticipates that these persons will return to Guyana over the course of the next two weeks.”

The Task Force said that within the controlled re-entry policy, it is eager to ensure that every Guyanese who is stranded overseas returns home within the shortest possible time.

This would be even as the country continues to ensure that the health and safety of Guyanese in Guyana are maintained and not compromised in any way.

Earlier this week, several stranded Guyanese banded together to appeal to the Task Force to allow them to return.

The stranded Guyanese had formed a group, collectively lobbying to the NCTF to get approval to be re-united with their families.

Guyana has been approving special flights especially to residents from Trinidad, US, Canada and Britain for citizens who were stranded here.

Dr. Bibi Hussain, a surgical resident seconded to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC), is currently among nationals stuck in the US.

Dr. Patrick Lindo, Dr. Latchmi Nandalall, Kimmey Buchoon, Mohamed Hussain, Saiyad Hussain, Devika Lall , Kelvin Sitaram , Azim Abrahim , Hansranie Abrahim , Rehana Abrahim, Kairav Arshad Khatoon and Vaneeta Ajodhea are also listed among a group that has been leading efforts to get persons home.

Speaking to Kaieteur News, Dr. Hussain said that she has been in constant contact with the Guyana Consul in Miami and with the NCTF.

She said she has written to the Task Force four times appealing to them about the dire situation.

In her fifth letter, Dr. Hussain pleaded with Task Force again, outlining the difficulty that fellow Guyanese stuck in the US and Caribbean have been forced to endure.

She noted, “There are persons who have now become financially paralyzed as a result of being compelled to live in a foreign land, with no source of income since we cannot legally work here, and hence are on the brink of starvation. Some persons are left with no other option but to solicit financial aid from family and friends, most of whom are also facing intolerable levels of economic hardship due to COVID 19.”

“Guyana‘s Consul in Miami, Mr. Ramzan Ali, has indicated that he can arrange to have COVID 19 tests done at a cost that we will bear. The consul will also help organise a flight with Eastern Airlines, only for citizens of Guyana, again at a cost to us. We just need approval,” she added.