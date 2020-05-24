Latest update May 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Food rushed to flood-stricken Konashen

Senior Response Officer in the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Captain Salim October, yesterday led a humanitarian mission to Masakenari, Konashen, in Region 9, following severe flooding caused by persistent rainfall.

Heavy rains have flooded farms and home at Konashen in Region 9.

According to reports emanating from the village, farm lands are currently inundated since the Essequibo River over topped its banks and has affected more than fifty farmers.
The CDC, in partnership with the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, delivered food supplies to 56 families and according to Captain October, while on the ground, the team will be conducting a rapid assessment for further impacts to the community.
Masakenari, which is predominantly occupied by the Wai-Wai nation, depend solely on agriculture, fishing and hunting as their main sources of livelihood.
Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, on Friday said, “this is needed at this time” as Guyana not only battles with COVID-19, but villages in the hinterland must also cope with nature related challenges, particularly during the rainy season.
The Ministry and the CDC said it will continue to monitor the situation as the Government takes the necessary steps to bring relief to those affected.
It was reported that the farms in the Wai-Wai village of Konashen are under water.

 

