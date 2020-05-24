EPA engages businesses on proposed ban of single-use plastics

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday engaged representatives from the Private Sector Commission (PSC), along with executive members of the Georgetown, as well as, the regional Chambers of Commerce on the proposed single-use plastics ban.

The ban was supposed to go into effect next year.

The virtual consultation aimed to apprise the private sector of the ban, discuss the potential impacts on members of the private sector, along with opportunities for businesses, and recommendations to remedy any possible social and economic gaps, which may arise as a result of the ban.

According to the EPA, prior to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, it conducted a series of consultations with several business stakeholders including supermarkets and importers of single-use plastics.

“However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the EPA transitioned to hosting virtual consultations on the ban since April 2020, with a wide cross-section of stakeholders, including financial institutions, the tourism sector, and international partner organisations.”

Among the major concerns emanating from the engagements with the private sector were relative to viable alternatives for the proposed items to be banned; increased education and awareness campaigns targeting the business community; and fiscal incentives to support the local development of alternatives.

“At the most recent consultation, representatives of the Private Sector Commission and the regional Chambers of Commerce endeavoured to confer with their members and other related committees, to provide more coherent feedback and recommendations on the implementation of the ban.”

EPA said that its remains committed to ensuring the proposed single-use plastics ban adequately captures and addresses the concerns of key stakeholders, so as to ensure the smoothest possible transition and more effective compliance.

The agency is planning an upcoming virtual consultation next Thursday, with representatives from bars, restaurants and hotels.

“The agency is making every effort to meet with as many stakeholders as possible, including members of the public, and importers/manufacturers of single-use plastics and/or alternatives. We encourage you to contact us if you have feedback to provide. Please also participate in our public survey made accessible on our social media pages.”

Single use plastic has been blamed for the causes of severe environmental damage with Guyana experiencing significant hurdles with clogged drainage.