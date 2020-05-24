De bank hires bandits fuh guard de money

Dem boys seh…

Dem oil companies gat deep pockets. Dem also like octopus. Dem gat lang tentacles which does reach deep into guvments.

Imagine dem gat a law firm in America. It mek its name from fighting down environmental laws.

Tough environment law does mek oil companies lose money.

De law firm used to wuk fuh dem oil company. When Trump come in, he mek one of de law firm’s former employees de head of the environmental protection agency.

For dem boys and gyals overseas, it was like putting a bandit to guard a bank.

Is no wonder dem had so much environmental de-regulation in America. De man mek changes to benefit de oil companies wha he use to wuk fuh.

Guyana tun round and mek de same mistake. Imagine de country gat to revise its petroleum laws to prevent dem oil company from shafting de people. Guess what de H-energy Department do?

Dem hire a law company, which had more than 40 years relationship with Exxon to help revise we oil laws. Is wha yuh think gon happen?

Is just like asking Exxon fuh draft de laws. Dem had relationship with the company. In whose interest yuh think dem gon mek the new laws?

But is suh when yuh gat square pegs in round holes. All kinds of jiggery-puggery does happen. Cat does be put fuh watch milk; a rat fuh watch cheese and thief fuh guard de money.

Talk half, fold yuh hand, plait yuh foot and wait fuh see de fuss draft wha de law firm gon produce.