Woman kills husband during dispute

Collin Campbell, 49 years of age and a businessman of Mabaruma, Region One North West District was stabbed to death by his reputed wife during a heated argument. The incident occurred at around 17:45HRS yesterday at the couple’s home.
Police said that the man and his wife were reportedly drinking with their handy man when a quarrel erupted between the two.
While Campbell was “cussing”, the woman armed herself with a brown handled knife and allegedly dealt Campbell a single stab to his left side. The man immediately collapsed and eyewitnesses summoned the Mabaruma police right away. When officers arrived, Campbell was found lying motionless on his back in a pool of blood. He was quickly rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The woman has since been apprehended by police and admitted to committing the act.
