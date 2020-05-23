Unauthorized access to death certificates, illegal – Nandlall

– ANUG’s Jonas says coalition’s allegations “farcical”

Former Attorney- General and executive of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), Anil Nandlall yesterday highlighted to the press that if an individual has unapproved to access to an exempt document, specifically a death certificate, then that person would be committing an illegal act.

Nandlall was at the time referring to the claims made by the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), wherein they stated that they were in possession of “thousands” of death certificates for persons who they claimed voted on March 2 for the General and Regional Elections.

The lawyer was keen to point out Section 33 (3) of the Access to Information Act 2011 of Guyana, which explicitly reads that, “A document referred to in subsection (1) shall not be released without the notarized consent of the person who is the subject of the information in the document. Pursuant to subsection (6), in the case of a deceased person, only his next of kin can give consent to access.”The PPP/C executive said to the media outside of the National Recount site that, “People whose family members have died have great difficulty in receiving those certificates. These people are coming here and telling you that they have thousands.”

He went on to further highlight that Section 50 (4) of the Act which stipulates the penalty one would face should they be in contempt of such; “A person who knowingly is in unlawful possession of an exempt document commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of three hundred thousand dollars and to imprisonment for six months.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the A New United Guyana (ANUG), Timothy Jonas, who also spoke to the press yesterday, labeled the APNU+AFC’s allegations of dead and migrant voters as “farcical”, while noting that it would take a perfectly devised system for the PPP/C to rig the elections and win by 15,000 votes.

He continued, “If PPP/C accomplished that, when you have APNU+AFC, PPP/C agents, local and international, as well as GECOM agents observers in the polling places, and every time wipe off their fingers and do it four more times, and 5,000 people accomplished this four times in one day without a whisper so that the next day Patterson, King David, Ramjattan, Basil as well as the international community all saying that we had a good elections, then vote PPP/C because they really, really good… And that is what is being sold to you.”