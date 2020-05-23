Body of man found in burnt out home

The body of a 49-year-old truck driver from the West Coast of Demerara. Abdul Shameer Rasheed, is suspected to have died when flames engulfed his Lot 5 Seaview, Anna Catherina residence.

His sister, Sheleeza Rasheed, who lives near the one bedroom wooden cottage, said that she learnt of the fire when she was alerted by neighbours at about 1:00 am on Thursday.

“By the time we hear the noise and run out,” she told Kaieteur News, “the place was already up in flames. We couldn’t do anything except call the fire station. When the fire [truck] came and put out the fire and then they discover his body. The police came after and take the body away.”

The woman noted that her brother would usually consume alcohol. She said however that he was not known to drink himself to a point of unconsciousness.

“He would drink,” she said, “but he does usually be aware of his surroundings. The last time I see him was Wednesday and he look fine to me.”

The woman said that her brother was living alone since his wife passed away last year.

“So, he was just alone there. He got six children but everybody big and move out on them own,” she said.

Rasheed said that though grieved, the family is glad that the fire was contained before it spread to nearby houses. “We all live close by and we could have lost everything,” she said