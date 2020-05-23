Body of man found in burnt out home

Latest update May 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
The body of a 49-year-old truck driver from the West Coast of Demerara. Abdul Shameer Rasheed, is suspected to have died when flames engulfed his Lot 5 Seaview, Anna Catherina residence.
His sister, Sheleeza Rasheed, who lives near the one bedroom wooden cottage, said that she learnt of the fire when she was alerted by neighbours at about 1:00 am on Thursday.
“By the time we hear the noise and run out,” she told Kaieteur News, “the place was already up in flames. We couldn’t do anything except call the fire station. When the fire [truck] came and put out the fire and then they discover his body. The police came after and take the body away.”
The woman noted that her brother would usually consume alcohol. She said however that he was not known to drink himself to a point of unconsciousness.
“He would drink,” she said, “but he does usually be aware of his surroundings. The last time I see him was Wednesday and he look fine to me.”
The woman said that her brother was living alone since his wife passed away last year.
“So, he was just alone there. He got six children but everybody big and move out on them own,” she said.
Rasheed said that though grieved, the family is glad that the fire was contained before it spread to nearby houses. “We all live close by and we could have lost everything,” she said
May 23, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed Annalisa Vincent is undoubtedly one of the finest female football players in Region one. The 20-year old striker hails from the village of Waramuri in Moruca and plays for Silver...
May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
On Monday, March 30, the AFC issued a press release which it is asking Guyana to embrace a national government. Here is... more
This past week, a 68-year-old woman was brutally murdered and her body dumped in a city burial ground. The woman had worked... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]