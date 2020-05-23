Teen admits to killing of handyman at Zeeburg foreshore

A 17-year-old of Tucshen Village West Coast Demerara has admitted to the killing of a handyman whose body was found lying in a pool of blood on the Zeeburg Foreshore on Monday.

The body was identified to be that of 25-year-old Andrew McCurchin of Zeelugt (WCD). McCurchin, who earned his livelihood by offloading and cleaning the boats of fishermen, was last seen alive by his girlfriend on Sunday night heading to the Zeeburg Foreshore Area to ply his trade.

According to the teenager, he met the victim at the foreshore and confronted him about an unpaid debt. The teen told police that an argument erupted over the sum of money owed and McCurchin allegedly dealt him several cuffs to the face causing him to fall. He then located a piece of wood nearby and retaliated by lashing the handyman to the head, leaving him unconscious.

McCurchin’s body was later discovered by a resident of the area at 06:30 HRS. Ranks were immediately contacted and crime scene experts identified the man’s body had received several lacerations to head. Also found nearby were two pieces of wood with blood stains.

The teen is currently in police custody awaiting charges.