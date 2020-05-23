Teen admits to killing of handyman at Zeeburg foreshore

Latest update May 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
A 17-year-old of Tucshen Village West Coast Demerara has admitted to the killing of a handyman whose body was found lying in a pool of blood on the Zeeburg Foreshore on Monday.
The body was identified to be that of 25-year-old Andrew McCurchin of Zeelugt (WCD). McCurchin, who earned his livelihood by offloading and cleaning the boats of fishermen, was last seen alive by his girlfriend on Sunday night heading to the Zeeburg Foreshore Area to ply his trade.
According to the teenager, he met the victim at the foreshore and confronted him about an unpaid debt. The teen told police that an argument erupted over the sum of money owed and McCurchin allegedly dealt him several cuffs to the face causing him to fall. He then located a piece of wood nearby and retaliated by lashing the handyman to the head, leaving him unconscious.
McCurchin’s body was later discovered by a resident of the area at 06:30 HRS. Ranks were immediately contacted and crime scene experts identified the man’s body had received several lacerations to head. Also found nearby were two pieces of wood with blood stains.
The teen is currently in police custody awaiting charges.
May 23, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed Annalisa Vincent is undoubtedly one of the finest female football players in Region one. The 20-year old striker hails from the village of Waramuri in Moruca and plays for Silver...
May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
On Monday, March 30, the AFC issued a press release which it is asking Guyana to embrace a national government. Here is... more
This past week, a 68-year-old woman was brutally murdered and her body dumped in a city burial ground. The woman had worked... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]