Latest update May 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region 2 REO Jaikaran charged for assault of Vice-Chairwoman

May 23, 2020 News 0

The Regional Executive Officer of Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam], Denis Jaikaran, was yesterday charged with assault after it was alleged that he attacked the Regional Vice-Chair last year.

Charged: Denis Jaikaran

Jaikaran appeared in the Suddie Magistrates Court yesterday before Magistrate Esther Sam, answering to the charge that, on September 10th 2019, he allegedly assaulted Regional Vice-Chairwoman, Juliet Coonjah. The REO, who was represented by attorney-at-law, Latchmin Dindiyal, pleaded not guilty. Jaikaran was subsequently released on bail after his attorney’s request to the magistrate. The matter has since been adjourned until July 8th 2020.

Based on information reaching this publication, on the day in question, the incident occurred in the boardroom of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), during the RDC’s statutory meeting. It is claimed that the REO and some APNU+AFC councilors orchestrated a walkout of the meeting.

Since some coalition councilors did not exit the boardroom, Jaikaran allegedly try to reenter the boardroom when Coonjah attempted to prevent him by closing the doors. At this point, a confrontation erupted between the two and Jaikaran allegedly hit Coonjah on the shoulder.

 

More in this category

Sports

Annalisa Vincent aims to remain a permanent fixture on Lady Jags’ team

Annalisa Vincent aims to remain a permanent fixture on Lady Jags’...

May 23, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed Annalisa Vincent is undoubtedly one of the finest female football players in Region one. The 20-year old striker hails from the village of Waramuri in Moruca and plays for Silver...
Read More
Archer and McCurdy Jr. finalise moves to NCAA schools

Archer and McCurdy Jr. finalise moves to NCAA...

May 23, 2020

Windies cricketers paid but franchise players still waiting

Windies cricketers paid but franchise players...

May 23, 2020

The Head Game

The Head Game

May 23, 2020

GFF’s Women’s programme featured on FIFA’S website

GFF’s Women’s programme featured on FIFA’S...

May 22, 2020

Former ‘Golden Jaguar’ Dwain Jacobs enjoying life at Dynamic FC

Former ‘Golden Jaguar’ Dwain Jacobs enjoying...

May 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019