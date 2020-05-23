Region 2 REO Jaikaran charged for assault of Vice-Chairwoman

The Regional Executive Officer of Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam], Denis Jaikaran, was yesterday charged with assault after it was alleged that he attacked the Regional Vice-Chair last year.

Jaikaran appeared in the Suddie Magistrates Court yesterday before Magistrate Esther Sam, answering to the charge that, on September 10th 2019, he allegedly assaulted Regional Vice-Chairwoman, Juliet Coonjah. The REO, who was represented by attorney-at-law, Latchmin Dindiyal, pleaded not guilty. Jaikaran was subsequently released on bail after his attorney’s request to the magistrate. The matter has since been adjourned until July 8th 2020.

Based on information reaching this publication, on the day in question, the incident occurred in the boardroom of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), during the RDC’s statutory meeting. It is claimed that the REO and some APNU+AFC councilors orchestrated a walkout of the meeting.

Since some coalition councilors did not exit the boardroom, Jaikaran allegedly try to reenter the boardroom when Coonjah attempted to prevent him by closing the doors. At this point, a confrontation erupted between the two and Jaikaran allegedly hit Coonjah on the shoulder.