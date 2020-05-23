Latest update May 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Man dies after knife attack by mentally ill brother

A 39-year-old Craig, East Bank Demerara man succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital a day after he was badly slashed by his mentally ill brother.
Police said that at around 13.30 hrs on Thursday, Cleveland Hodge, the victim, saw his 42-year-old sibling, who is a psychiatric patient, brandishing a knife.
Hodge attempted to relieve his brother of the knife, but the elder sibling slashed him on his arms and left shoulder.
Residents took the wounded man to the Diamond Hospital, while police later arrested the suspect.
Hodge was released from hospital at around 19.00 hrs on Thursday. However, he later complained of feeling unwell and was re-admitted to the Diamond Hospital before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
He succumbed at around 13.39 hrs yesterday.

