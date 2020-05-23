It gat more objections than votes

De Japanese good at mekkin robots. Dem design a robot wha does ketch thief. Dem decide fuh test it out in anodda country since crime low in Japan.

Dem carry it to Uncle Sam and it catch 20 thieves in 30 minutes. Dem carry it to England and it catch 500 thieves in 30 minutes. Dem decide fuh bring it to Guyana. After 30 minutes, somebody thief de robot.

Dem boys seh is big thieving did go on when dem tabulating District 4 votes. So dem guvment party wha been benefitting from de jukkin of de numbers had to change dem tune when de recount start.

Dem start to object. Dem object so much dat dem even object to dem own voters at Belladrum. Dem mek more objections dan dem gat vote.

De HAP-New +Hay-Eff- See seh how dead people get up from de cemetery, went out and vote and den went back to rest.

Dem boys know that the biggest cemetery in the country is La-Pentear. Dem boys expect dat when de recount start fuh Georgetown dem would hear plenty objection.

But dem boy get surprise when dem hear that dem nah had no objections.

Dem boys want know whether is because de cemetery tun like wan jungle and dem voter get lost.

All dis con-funk-shun mek dem boys feel fuh tek a drink. It also bring back nuff memory.

Dem boys rememba when dem ask a man: “You drink regularly or occasionally?”

De man answer: “I does drink occasionally but the occasion does arises regularly”.

