Coalition objects to ballot box not yet recounted

Latest update May 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
The APNU+AFC yesterday claimed that one of their agent discovered a number of “unstamped ballots” at a polling station in District Four.
“Breaking news: Sophia Nursery School, at the lower level polling station L-Z 41333Ciii, our agent found 61 unstamped ballots (INVALID). Presiding Officer failed to stamp” read a post on the official APNU+AFC Facebook page yesterday morning.
However, at the time that the post was made the ballot box for that subdivision, #4549, had not yet been opened to be recounted.
Further evidence from the Guyana Election Commission’s (GECOM) live feed of the confirms that they had at the time of the posting only recounted up to ballot box #4219, nowhere near the 4500 mark.
The Citizenship Initiative party agent, Nyall Jodhan saw the post and was quick to point out that the ballot box being referred to in the post was not yet counted.
“Did APNU’s page really release a post about a ballot box not yet recounted? What irresponsibility is this?” Jodhan posted to his Facebook.
Justifying his calling the post “irresponsible”, Jodhan stated that the party is merely peddling “propaganda.”
“We are 81 days into the election. APNU have declared a win at least 2 times comfortable with the SOP information. The recount for this box hasn’t concluded yet, but they are ready to release a propaganda post about “evidence” of skullduggery.”
Shortly after the post was made, it was taken removed from the party’s page.
