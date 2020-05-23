Latest update May 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

CDC receives $20M in supplies from Church of Jesus Christ

May 23, 2020 News 0

─ Tullow Oil Guyana donates $2M in supplies; School of Nations assists Palms

Yesterday, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) received $20Million worth of food and hygienic supplies from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to assist those affected by COVID-19.

During a simple handing over ceremony held at the CDC’s headquarter, Director-General Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig thanked the church for its support. He noted that the church has been a longstanding supporter for the agency in its effort to assist vulnerable individuals.

“Today’s aid which is mainly for our (CDC) response to COVID-19 is timely and would be given to those people who most need it and are most impacted by COVID-19,” the CDC head said.

President of the local branch of the church, Wayne Barrow, said that this initiative is an opportunity to extend a helping hand.

“COVID-19 is an event that was never planned for or expected. We have never seen anything compared to this, it has impacted the economy of the whole world and even our people in ways we cannot imagine…hence our decision to help in every way that we can,” he added.

He disclosed that the church will be making another $20Million donation worth of medical supplies to assist the frontline workers. The CDC also received a donation of supplies from the School of Nations to assist the senior citizens residing at the Palms Geriatric Home.

Tullow Oil Guyana’s Country Manager Joachim Vogt and Director-General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig inspect the donated supplies

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon the agency also received an additional $2 Million worth of supplies from Tullow Oil Guyana. This donation included food and sanitisation products to benefit 100 households across the country as well as includes 200 safety reflective vests to help protect the agency’s officers who are conducting fieldwork during this time.

“We thought that this ought to be a quick and fast response in a simple manner and we believe that this would be in the reach of the company today. We wish CDC success during this difficult task and hopefully, these products will have a great impact of the selected households,” Tullow Oil Guyana’s Country Manager Joachim Vogt said

Craig thanked the company for its contribution and noted “that the relationship we have built over the years particularly as it relates to the oil and gas sector and the development of the National Oil Spill Plan is what brought us here today so that we can come together to distribute to the most vulnerable people in Guyana,” the Director-General said. (DPI)

