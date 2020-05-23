Latest update May 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Businessman charged with murder of 17-year-old-miner via Skype

May 23, 2020

Forty-two-year-old businessman, Junior France of 210 Tabatinga, Lethem, Rupununi was yesterday charged with the murder of 17-year-old miner, Dane Jerrick of Lot 1 ‘A’, Ann’s Grove East Coast Demerara.
France appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert via Skype at the Bartica Magistrate Court where he was not required to plea to the indictable charge.
On Sunday May 17, 2020 it is alleged that France shot and killed Jerrick at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.
According to previous reports carried by this newspaper, France had claimed that he was alerted by his son about an intruder and went out to investigate. Seeing the victim on his property he discharged two or three rounds at the fleeing youth.
But eyewitnesses said that the victim was never in the man’s property. They claimed that the businessman allegedly discharged several rounds at the teen while he was walking on the road nearby. The two men were reportedly engaged in a confrontation just before the teen was killed.

