17-yr-old charged with murder of female guard in cemetery – other teen, taxi driver released

Latest update May 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
The 17-year-old boy who claimed he was present when 68-year-old security guard, Margaret Dawson, was attacked in Le Repentir Cemetery has been charged with her murder.
The teen, who was unrepresented, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. Because of his age, he is being kept at the Kitty Police Station with other juveniles until he returns to court on June 25.
Another 17-year-old who was arrested in connection with Mrs. Dawson’s murder has been released. Police have also released the taxi driver whose car was found in the cemetery on the same day that Dawson’s body was found. Meanwhile, investigators are questioning another youth, known as ‘Lil Grumbs’, who has been implicated in the elderly guard’s murder – the young suspect shot in the leg during a confrontation with police on Thursday.
Kaieteur News understands that police picked up another teen yesterday after receiving reports that he had one of the murdered woman’s rings. The teen who has been charged reportedly stated that he accompanied ‘Lil Grumbs’ into Le Repentir Cemetery on a CG motorcycle last Sunday evening.
They allegedly saw Mrs. Dawson walking and he claimed ‘Lil Grumbs’ attacked and robbed her of jewellery and other valuables. The teen claimed that he fled on the motorcycle after ‘Lil Grumbs’ began to drag the woman further into the cemetery. Dawson’s body was discovered battered, half-naked and sprawled in a clump of bushes in the cemetery the following day.
May 23, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed Annalisa Vincent is undoubtedly one of the finest female football players in Region one. The 20-year old striker hails from the village of Waramuri in Moruca and plays for Silver...
May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
On Monday, March 30, the AFC issued a press release which it is asking Guyana to embrace a national government. Here is... more
This past week, a 68-year-old woman was brutally murdered and her body dumped in a city burial ground. The woman had worked... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]