17-yr-old charged with murder of female guard in cemetery – other teen, taxi driver released

The 17-year-old boy who claimed he was present when 68-year-old security guard, Margaret Dawson, was attacked in Le Repentir Cemetery has been charged with her murder.

Murdered: Margaret Dawson

The teen, who was unrepresented, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. Because of his age, he is being kept at the Kitty Police Station with other juveniles until he returns to court on June 25.
Another 17-year-old who was arrested in connection with Mrs. Dawson’s murder has been released. Police have also released the taxi driver whose car was found in the cemetery on the same day that Dawson’s body was found. Meanwhile, investigators are questioning another youth, known as ‘Lil Grumbs’, who has been implicated in the elderly guard’s murder – the young suspect shot in the leg during a confrontation with police on Thursday.
Kaieteur News understands that police picked up another teen yesterday after receiving reports that he had one of the murdered woman’s rings. The teen who has been charged reportedly stated that he accompanied ‘Lil Grumbs’ into Le Repentir Cemetery on a CG motorcycle last Sunday evening.
They allegedly saw Mrs. Dawson walking and he claimed ‘Lil Grumbs’ attacked and robbed her of jewellery and other valuables. The teen claimed that he fled on the motorcycle after ‘Lil Grumbs’ began to drag the woman further into the cemetery. Dawson’s body was discovered battered, half-naked and sprawled in a clump of bushes in the cemetery the following day.

 

