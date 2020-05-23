Latest update May 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Aubrey Norton makes false claim about Bush Lot ballot box

May 23, 2020

During a press briefing last evening PNC Executive Aubrey Norton claimed that a Bush Lot, Berbice ballot box Official List of Electors (OLE) contained 58 less electors than existed on the actual OLE for that box.

PNC Executive, Aubrey Norton

“I want to point out,” Norton told the media, “that in Box #5083 at Bush Lot, Region Five, the official list of electors had 199 persons.”
The ballot box in question came from Bush Lot Nursery School. In seeking to illustrate an example of what he claimed to be numerous anomalies, Norton then stated that in that box the PPP/C got 199 votes, while APNU+AFC got four votes. This was evidence, asserted, of an irregularity wherein the total number of voters, 203, exceeded the total number of eligible voters – the 199 he claimed – attached to the OLE for that box.
Kaieteur News examined the OLE for the sub-division number associated with that ballot box, 52213C (ii), which lists voters with last names N-W. This subdivision accounted for electors with serial numbers 262 (Nabby, C) to 518 (Williams, P), a total of 257 eligible voters, not the 199 Norton had claimed.
“We have identified 28 people,” Norton went, “that would have migrated.”
But the observation report for that box noted, “No evidence was provided to support the claims.”

New 2019