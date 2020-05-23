Aubrey Norton makes false claim about Bush Lot ballot box

Latest update May 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
During a press briefing last evening PNC Executive Aubrey Norton claimed that a Bush Lot, Berbice ballot box Official List of Electors (OLE) contained 58 less electors than existed on the actual OLE for that box.
“I want to point out,” Norton told the media, “that in Box #5083 at Bush Lot, Region Five, the official list of electors had 199 persons.”
The ballot box in question came from Bush Lot Nursery School. In seeking to illustrate an example of what he claimed to be numerous anomalies, Norton then stated that in that box the PPP/C got 199 votes, while APNU+AFC got four votes. This was evidence, asserted, of an irregularity wherein the total number of voters, 203, exceeded the total number of eligible voters – the 199 he claimed – attached to the OLE for that box.
Kaieteur News examined the OLE for the sub-division number associated with that ballot box, 52213C (ii), which lists voters with last names N-W. This subdivision accounted for electors with serial numbers 262 (Nabby, C) to 518 (Williams, P), a total of 257 eligible voters, not the 199 Norton had claimed.
“We have identified 28 people,” Norton went, “that would have migrated.”
But the observation report for that box noted, “No evidence was provided to support the claims.”
May 23, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed Annalisa Vincent is undoubtedly one of the finest female football players in Region one. The 20-year old striker hails from the village of Waramuri in Moruca and plays for Silver...
May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
On Monday, March 30, the AFC issued a press release which it is asking Guyana to embrace a national government. Here is... more
This past week, a 68-year-old woman was brutally murdered and her body dumped in a city burial ground. The woman had worked... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]