Archer and McCurdy Jr. finalise moves to NCAA schools

U.S. based Guyanese student-athletes Joanna Archer and Lloyd McCurdy Jr. both of Munroe College in New York, will now be the newest Guyanese that will be competing in the NCAA division after finalising moves to the Texas Tech and Auburn University, respectively.

Archer, who was selected as the 2020 Atlantic Region Women’s Track Athlete by the U.S. Track and Field Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA), shared with Kaieteur Sport that she is happy to see her hard work pay off and she will continue to do her best both academically and athletically so she can be a good role model for the hard working athletes in Guyana.

Meanwhile, former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Long Jumper McCurdy, who was awarded the 2020 Atlantic Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year by USTFCCCA, in an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, revealed that he has much more to do in his pet event if he is to achieve his dreams of representing the Golden Arrowhead at the Olympics one day but he is committed to working hard.

McCurdy, who ranks no. 1 in the Triple Jump in the Atlantic region and majors in Computer Information Systems, posited that he will also use this opportunity to educate himself so he will be equipped following his athletics career.