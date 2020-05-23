Amna Ally is going to crucify Granger over Nagamootoo and Ramjattan

On Monday, March 30, the AFC issued a press release which it is asking Guyana to embrace a national government. Here is part of the statement. “In light of the current tense political environment the AFC believes that regardless of the final declarations of GECOM and the rulings of the Courts to come, it is incumbent on our national leaders , on both sides of the political divide, to take bold and decisive action in the interest of achieving national unity, healing and reconciliation.”

The AFC also stated that the party has authorized the leaders of the AFC to participate in the exercise. Now pay attention to the words, “… it is incumbent on our national leaders on both sides of the political divide.” There is no tradition in journalism that warns its practitioners that the word, “jackass” is unsafe to use. I have been in journalism for 31 years.

I will take the liberty of using the word, “jackasses” to describe the leadership of the AFC that issued that statement. The AFC said; “both sides.” The AFC never said; “the political divide in general” but “both sides of the political divide.” Any school boy will tell you that when you say leaders of both sides in Guyana must sit down and talk about national reconciliation, you mean PPP and PNC.

Which stupid leader in a dialogue between PNC and PPP on forming a government of national unity is going to have the AFC sitting at the table? What or who they represent. You are simply bringing together leaders that Indians and Africans in Guyana want to see rule Guyana. Which Indian village wants the AFC to be part of a confabulation to arrive at a model of national government? Which African village wants the AFC in discussion the PNC will be having with the PPP to represent them.

Is the PNC so short of leaders that it will have three Africans – Raphael Trotman, Cathy Hughes and David Patterson – sit at a table with the PPP representing the interests of African-Guyanese? Why would the PNC leave out its stalwarts and invite the AFC to discuss with the PPP the shape of a national government? From the time the PNC leaders walk in with Nagamootoo and Ramjattan, the PPP bosses will cuss down, throw protocol out the window and leave.

You have to be a jackass when you look at the 2020 statement of polls for districts where Indian predominate to think that AFC speaks for the East Indians of Guyana. Imagine the look on Jagdeo’s face when at the neutral venue (maybe Umana Yana), up come Granger, Basil, Volda, Lil Joe, Corbin and Nagamooto and Ramjattan are behind them.

So we hear that the AFC has authorized its leaders to participate in a government of national unity. Lenox Shuman is going to run into the conference and ask that if Ramjattan and Nagamootoo are representing Indians in the confabulation why not him because he got more votes from Indians in 2020 than Nagamootoo and Ramjattan.

Then my friend who used to threaten me with libel suits, good, old Ralph, of ANUG, is going to walk into the Umana Yana with his two sons and demand to sit at the table because the truth is Ralph got more votes from Indians than Nagamootoo and Ramjattan did. Robert Badal is not going to drive up to the building, because he works right across the road from the Umana Yana. He owns the Pegasus.

Badal will calmly ask (he speaks calmly) Jagdeo and Granger; “Messrs Jagdeo and Granger, with due respect, why are Nagamootoo and Ramjattan here and I was not invited because after all, gentleman, Change Guyana picked up the votes that would have normally gone to the AFC and if the AFC is here why not Change Guyana?”

I like Amna Ally. Amna is the only Cabinet Minister that sent her driver at my home on Christmas Day, 2018 with a big bottle of Johnny Walker (this is not satire or joke; it happened). I was heart-broken. Amna knows nothing about me. Ask my wife; our marriage almost broke up millions of times because she cannot get me to stop eating chocolates. I never drank any type of alcohol in my entire life even Bank DIH shandy. Amna could have bought a colossal box of chocolate. Amna is Guyana’s most humorous politician. Imagine the look on Amna’s face when Granger tells her that Nagamootoo and Ramjattan will be representing Indian people at the talks on national reconciliation. With her unique voice pattern, Amna is going to ask Granger, “David wuh rass is dis, wuh race you think I am?

