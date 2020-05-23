$100,000 bail for teen charged with armed robbery of tractor operator

Latest update May 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
A 19-year-old of Rose Hall Town appeared at the Whim Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh and was charged with robbery under arms committed on Isaac Mohamed, a tractor operator of Port Mourant Berbice.
Roopchand Thomas called “Lil Shawn” was arrested on the 18th May and was charged yesterday. The charge was laid under section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law offences act chapter 8:01. He was not required to plea to the said charge and bail was granted in the sum of $60,000.00.
Thomas was also charged with simple larceny committed on Lachmanind Ramdat, a fisherman/ poultry farmer, of Lot 461 Train Line, Corentyne Berbice. Bail was granted in the sum of $40,000 for this offence. Both matters were postponed to July 9 for report.
May 23, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed Annalisa Vincent is undoubtedly one of the finest female football players in Region one. The 20-year old striker hails from the village of Waramuri in Moruca and plays for Silver...
May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
On Monday, March 30, the AFC issued a press release which it is asking Guyana to embrace a national government. Here is... more
This past week, a 68-year-old woman was brutally murdered and her body dumped in a city burial ground. The woman had worked... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]