$100,000 bail for teen charged with armed robbery of tractor operator

May 23, 2020

A 19-year-old of Rose Hall Town appeared at the Whim Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh and was charged with robbery under arms committed on Isaac Mohamed, a tractor operator of Port Mourant Berbice.

Charged: Roopchand Thomas

Roopchand Thomas called “Lil Shawn” was arrested on the 18th May and was charged yesterday. The charge was laid under section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law offences act chapter 8:01. He was not required to plea to the said charge and bail was granted in the sum of $60,000.00.
Thomas was also charged with simple larceny committed on Lachmanind Ramdat, a fisherman/ poultry farmer, of Lot 461 Train Line, Corentyne Berbice. Bail was granted in the sum of $40,000 for this offence. Both matters were postponed to July 9 for report.

 

