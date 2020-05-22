Two more men test positive for COVID-19 – as cases increase to 127

Two more Guyanese men have tested positive for COVID-19 lending further credence to statistics that men by far outweigh women in being at risk for contracting and spreading the infectious disease.

As such, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, Director of Primary Health Care Services was joined by Dr. Dennis Bassier, Men’s Health Coordinator to deliver the Ministry of Public Health’s live update on the virus and to further reinforce the message of exercising caution in the time of COVID-19 on the male population.

During his presentation of the statistics, Dr. Bassier stressed that, “for our relatively small population, we have seen an alarming rise in the number of cases with the majority being men. As of yesterday, you were informed that the ratio stands at 71 males: 54 females.

Of the 10 deaths, eight are males. These men are between 16 and 59 years old.”

He noted that this clearly indicates that persons are not taking note of and putting into practice the strict guidelines for the prevention of transmission of COVID-19.

“It is the general understanding that men have poor health-seeking behaviour; this is further emphasized by the current situation. But wait, the plot thickens… lots of males that have been positively diagnosed, are not single.

As a result of this, their partners and children have to be tested due to them being exposed. There is no shame in wearing a facemask, in practising social distancing, or even in constantly sanitizing your hands.

I am pleading with you, men, to think about your family, your communities and your country. Stay home, practice social-distancing and wear your facemasks,” added Dr. Bassier.

Similarly, Dr. Hamilton called on the men folk to “put that pride aside and keep your families safe.

“I also want to call on our faith-based leaders and other reputable persons in society to help us get this message across to our men. You have a vital role to play and it is imperative that our men hear this appeal from all quarters.

We must protect the family, particularly our children who have been away from school, whose play outside has been disrupted, who can potentially face discrimination just because the father didn’t comply with the guidelines,” Dr. Hamilton said.

She noted that the situation in Guyana is developing with two new cases, both males, added yesterday taking the number of confirmed cases to 127.

Further, she said that the Ministry is very concerned with the increased cases seen in Regions 1 (Barima-Waini) and 7 (Cuyuni- Mazaruni).

“As of today, Region 1 now has two confirmed cases in two of their sub-districts. Region 7 has a total of seven cases. This is not good. My fellow Guyanese, this is the situation that we were working so hard to prevent.

To date the total number of persons tested is 1,329 with the total number of negative cases being 1,202. We currently have 57 persons who have recovered, 60 active cases in institutional isolation, three patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the number of COVID deaths remains at 10,” said Dr. Hamilton.