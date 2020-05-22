Smoothest recount day so far… No objections, no complaints – Nandlall

On the 16th day of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to record a smooth day without complaints and hiccups in the process, according to executive of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), Anil Nandlall.

This rather quiet day pushed GECOM to complete the recount of an additional 88 ballot boxes, the highest number since the recount commenced. This now raises the total number of recounted ballot boxes to 877, with some 1,462 remaining to be counted in nine days.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, informed members of the media last evening that 25 boxes were counted for Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara); 19 for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 17 for Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice); 18 for Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and nine for Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni).

She went on to say that of the total, 844 Statements of Recount were tabulated for the General Election, while some 820 were done for the Regional Election.