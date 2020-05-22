“Mingo’s fraud” found in 85 recounted ballot boxes – PPP Claims says will release evidence

Latest update May 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
… says will release audio, video evidence
By Kemol King
The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is alleging that 85 of the 212 Region Four ballot boxes which have been recounted thus far, show distinct variations from the numbers presented by Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, during that district’s tabulation.PPP Executive, Anil Nandlall met with reporters yesterday at the National Recount Media Centre, to talk about what he termed “Mingo’s fraud”. Nandlall said that for those 85 boxes, Mingo has reduced the PPP’s votes by 686, and has increased APNU+AFC’s votes by 4,415.
