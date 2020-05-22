“Mingo’s fraud” found in 85 recounted ballot boxes – PPP Claims says will release evidence

… says will release audio, video evidence

By Kemol King

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is alleging that 85 of the 212 Region Four ballot boxes which have been recounted thus far, show distinct variations from the numbers presented by Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, during that district’s tabulation.

PPP Executive, Anil Nandlall met with reporters yesterday at the National Recount Media Centre, to talk about what he termed “Mingo’s fraud”. Nandlall said that for those 85 boxes, Mingo has reduced the PPP’s votes by 686, and has increased APNU+AFC’s votes by 4,415.Nandlall also said “The boxes, as they are being completed, continue to confirm the accuracy of the statements of poll published by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) in every material way.”It is evident, as Nandlall said, that the statements of recount continue to vindicate the statements of poll published by the PPP, save and except for slight variations attributed to previously rejected votes being considered as valid, and vice versa.However, Kaieteur News is yet to verify the accuracy of all of the figures the party claims Mingo presented, as it has not supplied audio/video evidence.Asked about the PPP’s method of recording Mingo’s figures, Nandlall said that the party made notes, and that it is also in possession of audio and video clippings. Nandlall said that the party will release those recordings for verification purposes. He also challenged GECOM to release Mingo’s spreadsheets.So far, Kaieteur News has tabulated information for 21 ballot boxes. Four of these were taken from a preliminary report on Guyana’s General and Regional Elections by Head of the Electoral Observer Mission of the Organisation of American States (OAS), Bruce Golding. Seventeen were taken from audio evidence published by one of The Citizenship Initiative’s Executive Members, Shaz Ally.Kaieteur News’ analysis shows that Mingo’s tabulation, for those 21 boxes, subtracted 331 votes from PPP/C, and added 978 votes to APNU+AFC. This amounts to a total variance of 1,309 votes from the corresponding statements of poll, for those boxes. This cluster of boxes all came from villages on the East Bank of Demerara.