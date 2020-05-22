Pedal cyclist killed in Crabwood Creek accident

Latest update May 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
A 57-year-old pedal cyclist is now dead after he was struck down from the bicycle he was riding by a car driven by a 25-year-old Crabwood Creek Resident.
Dead is Marsha Adiana of Skeldon Riverside, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.
Reports are that the incident took place on Wednesday around 11:30 hrs on the Princetown Public Road, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. The car, HC 8511 driven by the 25-year-old was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate while Adiana was proceeding north along the western side of the road.
Kaieteur News understands that the driver swerved west and collided with the cyclist and as a result of the impact Adiana fell off his bicycle and sustained injuries about his body.He was reportedly picked up in an unconscious state and taken to Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver, whose alcohol consumption was below the prescribed limit, is in custody assisting with the investigation.
May 22, 2020Youth footballer Josiah King is Football For Friendship’s young journalist The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) was featured on two international platforms on Thursday with an article on women’s...
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 21, 2020
May 21, 2020
May 20, 2020
Long, long ago in one of these columns, I held the view that if Guyana was not an unknown, obscure country, many of the... more
You are bound to expect that whenever harsh criticisms are published about certain women, there will be a barrage of protests... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]