Pedal cyclist killed in Crabwood Creek accident

May 22, 2020

A 57-year-old pedal cyclist is now dead after he was struck down from the bicycle he was riding by a car driven by a 25-year-old Crabwood Creek Resident.

Killed: Marsha Adiana

Dead is Marsha Adiana of Skeldon Riverside, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.
Reports are that the incident took place on Wednesday around 11:30 hrs on the Princetown Public Road, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. The car, HC 8511 driven by the 25-year-old was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate while Adiana was proceeding north along the western side of the road.

The car and cycle that were involved in the accident.

Kaieteur News understands that the driver swerved west and collided with the cyclist and as a result of the impact Adiana fell off his bicycle and sustained injuries about his body.He was reportedly picked up in an unconscious state and taken to Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver, whose alcohol consumption was below the prescribed limit, is in custody assisting with the investigation.

 

 

 

