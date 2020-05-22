Murder of female guard in cemetery… Suspect shot and captured after attacking cops

– police seek advice about murder charges for teens; taxi driver to be released

In what may be a major breakthrough in the heinous killing of security guard Margaret Dawson, police have shot and arrested an Albouyston man who was allegedly seen attacking Dawson in the Le Repentir Cemetery last Sunday.

The suspect, known as ‘Lil Grumbs’, was shot in the leg at around 16:00 hrs yesterday, during a confrontation with police ranks near the Stabroek Market.

Police were reportedly forced to open fire after he attacked ranks with a knife as they were about to arrest him.

The suspect’s injury is not considered to be serious and he is likely to be released for further questioning.

Still in custody are a 17-year-old and his 16-year-old friend. They were both found with gold rings and other items belonging to the slain woman.

Police had received a lucky break after one of the youths sold one of the slain woman’s gold rings to an Albouystown resident.

The resident contacted the police.

Yesterday, investigators sought legal advice regarding possible murder charges against the two teens.

However, police were advised to release the taxi driver who was initially considered to be a suspect after his car was found stuck in the cemetery on Monday.

The detained 17-year old has claimed that he was riding a relative’s CG motorcycle on Sussex Street on Sunday evening when ‘Lil Grumbs’ asked for a ride.

They then rode into Le Repentir Cemetery and he saw Mrs. Dawson walking. He alleged that as they were passing the woman, ‘Lil Grumbs’ asked him to stop.

He complied, and ‘Lil Grumbs’ “pulled something from his waist” and confronted the female guard. On seeing his friend approaching, Mrs. Dawson reportedly said, “I don’t have any money; I now going to work.”

But according to the teen, ‘Lil Grumbs’ began to strip the woman of her gold rings, and allegedly gave the teen some of her belongings “to hold.”

But the teen claimed that he fled on the motorcycle after his acquaintance began to drag the woman further into the cemetery.

Dawson’s body was discovered battered, half-naked and sprawled in a clump of bushes in the cemetery the following day.